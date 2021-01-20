ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 61,726 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,726 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,505 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,915,000 after purchasing an additional 311,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,675,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.