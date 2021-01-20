Provoco Token Reaches Market Cap of $9,999.68 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Provoco Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $9,999.68 and $17.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00061489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00545577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.70 or 0.03933140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012996 BTC.

About Provoco Token

VOCO is a token. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

