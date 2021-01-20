PTC (PTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect PTC to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. PTC has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.65-2.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.65 to $2.85 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $125.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 111.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $130.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,189 in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

