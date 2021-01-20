PTON (PTON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $388,983.09

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 35.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One PTON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PTON has a market cap of $388,983.09 and approximately $159.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PTON has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.26 or 0.00529261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00042550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,325.67 or 0.03849575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016370 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012926 BTC.

About PTON

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

