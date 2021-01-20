Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.26

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 119175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

