PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $411,919.28 and $35,284.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.77 or 0.00547820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.82 or 0.03930215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013013 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

