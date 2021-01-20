Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Trading Up 2.5%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 9,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 32,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

