Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Up 6.3%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.35. 3,116,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 833,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PULM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $46.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 231,478 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

