PumaPay Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $43,057.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.77 or 0.00547820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.82 or 0.03930215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013013 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,831,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.