Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.55

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 179143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.38 million and a P/E ratio of -80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) Company Profile (CVE:PE)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

