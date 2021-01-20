Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 1,122,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 732,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

