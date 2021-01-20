Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Down 15.8% in December

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,900 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 364,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of PMM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 64,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,054. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 41,647 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

