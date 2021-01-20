Q DAO Governance token v1.0 One Day Volume Reaches $8,612.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00004391 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $247,489.78 and approximately $8,612.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00118447 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00072441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00256063 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,291.17 or 0.95413136 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

