Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited Raised by Northcoast Research (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) – Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $2,533,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $2,811,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

