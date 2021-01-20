Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $134.83

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.83 and last traded at $133.93, with a volume of 3104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Get Q2 alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $128,239.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,019.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,144,337. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Q2 by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at $27,000.

About Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.