Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Scientific Games Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 27.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

