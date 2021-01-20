QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.98

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.98 and last traded at $67.41, with a volume of 31858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.76 million. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is -36.71%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $753,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.