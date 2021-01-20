QCR (QCRH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect QCR to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $644.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In related news, CAO Nick W. Anderson bought 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,604.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

