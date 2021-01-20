Qell Acquisition (OTCMKTS:QELLU) Shares Up 6.3%

Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $15.27. 191,693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 169,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $508,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $871,000.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

