qiibee Price Down 19% This Week (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. One qiibee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $1,470.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, qiibee has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00050180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00120291 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00072462 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00258219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064813 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,198.47 or 0.93022153 BTC.

qiibee Coin Profile