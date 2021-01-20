QLC Chain (QLC) Market Cap Hits $4.06 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $229,901.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

