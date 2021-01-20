Qredit (XQR) One Day Volume Tops $152.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. Qredit has a market cap of $4.33 million and $152.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001016 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qredit aim is to build a payment gateway for end-users to sell/buy goods/services from merchants or from user to user, enabling confidence to both parties. Also allowing the merchant to spend Qredit coins as a reward to their customers after spending a certain amount of money on goods. Qredit aim to drive adoption of the traditional payment methods for merchants by providing them a way to receive fiat currency directly from cryptocurrency buyers, shielding the merchant from market volatility and decreasing the risk of accepting cryptocurrency. By involving physical cards and mobile apps, we will enable the possibility for non-tech users to participate easier in the world of the cryptocurrency. “

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

