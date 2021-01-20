QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,579 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.1% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.68. 258,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,467,330. The company has a market cap of $187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $164.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

