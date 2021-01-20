Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.87

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.87 and last traded at $125.85, with a volume of 384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Get Qualys alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.39.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $178,095.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,919 shares of company stock valued at $21,102,512 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Qualys by 67.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Qualys by 253.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 132.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.