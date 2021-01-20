Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $89.00. The company traded as high as $78.73 and last traded at $78.56, with a volume of 1936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.25.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

