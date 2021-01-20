Quantstamp (QSP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $22.93 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00062184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.15 or 0.00541577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.47 or 0.03878533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012947 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

