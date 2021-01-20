Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 137,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 154,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16.

Quantum Computing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc focuses on the quantum computing and artificial intelligence software development activities. It intends to develop heterogeneous software that could run on various quantum platforms. Its products that are in development include financial portfolio optimizer, a software that would evaluate the potential return, risks, market volatility, and transaction costs of various portfolios to help financial advisors and investment managers decide on the optimal investment approach; and cybersecurity applications.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.