Quantum (QMCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Quantum to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Quantum has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.04-0.00 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. On average, analysts expect Quantum to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Quantum has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $280.29 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 13,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $84,797.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $57,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,372 shares of company stock worth $530,929. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

