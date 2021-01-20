QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.59. 15,992,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 31,746,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34.
QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)
QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
