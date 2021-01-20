QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.59. 15,992,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 31,746,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $1,198,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

