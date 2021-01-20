Quark Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $402.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Quark has a market cap of $2.76 million and $402.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,262,218 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

