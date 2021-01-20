QuarkChain (QKC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.39 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $43.59 million and $5.39 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.16 or 0.00540228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.26 or 0.03891701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012911 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a token. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

