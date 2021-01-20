Quasarcoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.26 Million (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Quasarcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $6,303.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 124.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

QAC is a token. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 tokens. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quasar aims to be a “business travel” that requires personalized information based on broad knowledge, which starts with ‘fair travel’ to accumulate professional and advanced information, moving on to “medical travel” that requires knowledge of specific fields and extensive information. “

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

