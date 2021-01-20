Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Trading Down 0.7%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 149,930 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 125,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quhuo Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

