QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $201,078.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00544801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00043115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.30 or 0.03918165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012956 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins.

QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io .

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

