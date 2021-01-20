QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Trading Up 5.7%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)’s share price was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.83. Approximately 367,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 310,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,965.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $87,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,079.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,811 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $164,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

