Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading 11.7% Higher

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s stock price traded up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.38. 5,126,108 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 3,857,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $674.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $163.32 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Qutoutiao by 8.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Qutoutiao by 70.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

