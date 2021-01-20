R. Scapa Declaration Of James Sells 17,737 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 17,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,076,103.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,918.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,673. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

