R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s Largest Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,854,200 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 254,700 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM accounts for approximately 5.5% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 3.30% of R1 RCM worth $92,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 109.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after buying an additional 8,734,205 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,700,000. State Street Corp increased its position in R1 RCM by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 1,975.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 824,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 29,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,166. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.36, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

