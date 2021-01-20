Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) (CVE:RDS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) (CVE:RDS) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 138,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 118,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.12 million and a PE ratio of 160.00.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) Company Profile (CVE:RDS)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It has a portfolio of two properties, which covers an area of 2,159.58 hectares. The company's flagship property is the O'Brien gold project that comprise 21 claims covering a total area of 637.43 hectares located in the Abitibi region, northwestern QuÃ©bec.

