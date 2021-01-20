Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.89

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 1363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 80,781 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

