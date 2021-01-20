Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.89

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 1363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.
RDWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 80,781 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.
About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)
Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
