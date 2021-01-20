Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) were down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 10,569,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 7,595,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.72.

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,933,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,999 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

