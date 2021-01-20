Rapids (RPD) Hits Market Capitalization of $694,753.78

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Rapids has a total market cap of $694,753.78 and approximately $1,722.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapids has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00023811 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars.

