Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million.

RTLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

RTLR opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

