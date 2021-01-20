Raven Protocol Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $3,802.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00120274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00073437 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00254410 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.78 or 0.96142274 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,623,197 coins.

The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

