Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $2,340.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,932,185,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

