Ravencoin Classic (RVC) One Day Volume Hits $5,095.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $5,095.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00119921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00072379 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00259680 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00064482 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,928,090,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.