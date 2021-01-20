Raymond James (RJF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts expect Raymond James to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.