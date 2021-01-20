Raymond James Weighs in on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$97.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.10.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$120.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.70 billion and a PE ratio of 52.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$119.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$95.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. WSP Global Inc. has a twelve month low of C$59.83 and a twelve month high of C$127.54.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

