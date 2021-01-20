Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Decreased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,576 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 248,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.92. 132,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,198. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

