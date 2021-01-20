Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $31,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,697,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,394,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,419,000 after purchasing an additional 183,194 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,677,000 after purchasing an additional 495,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,684,000 after purchasing an additional 78,375 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $69.36. 6,889,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,073,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.